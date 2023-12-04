Contender for Democrat leadership vows to apply students’ ideas to party policies
Watanya “Madam Dear” Bunnag, a core member of the Democrat Party, promised to consider the ideas put forward by Khon Kaen University student leaders on reforming the party’s policies.
Watanya, who chairs the party’s political innovation committee for Bangkok and is married to Nation Multimedia Group CEO Shine Bunnag, met leaders of the Khon Kaen University’s Students Organisation at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Accompanying her was Weerayut Ngamjit, the Democrat Party’s failed candidate for Khon Kaen’s Constituency 2.
The students meeting the two politicians were Worachet Asipong, president of the organisation and leader of Lued Si It (brick-coloured blood) Group, and the organisation’s vice president, Boonyanut Onnangyai.
The students raised several issues that they wanted addressed by the powers that be, like education reforms and efficient management of the Student Loan Fund.
Watanya responded that the Democrat Party had made it a policy to provide free education in both schools and universities, adding that it wanted the fund to cover the daily expenses of poor students instead of only covering university tuition fees.
She also said she was glad to be given a chance to hear and exchange opinions with student leaders. She explained that the conversation gave her a clearer idea of what young people want from the country’s political and economic circles and their hopes for the country’s future.
She added that she will also use their input to shape the party’s future policies.
The politician wrapped up the meeting by wishing Worachet’s group good luck in the next students’ election, while the student leader wished her the best in her bid for the Democrat Party’s leadership.
Watanya recently announced she would run for the party leader’s post when it holds an election on Saturday.