Contender for Democrat leadership vows to apply students’ ideas to party policies

Watanya, who chairs the party’s political innovation committee for Bangkok and is married to Nation Multimedia Group CEO Shine Bunnag, met leaders of the Khon Kaen University’s Students Organisation at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Accompanying her was Weerayut Ngamjit, the Democrat Party’s failed candidate for Khon Kaen’s Constituency 2.

The students meeting the two politicians were Worachet Asipong, president of the organisation and leader of Lued Si It (brick-coloured blood) Group, and the organisation’s vice president, Boonyanut Onnangyai.