Srettha refuses to meet two House panels over alleged police nepotism

Chaichana added his House panel was not deliberating a documented offence but an alleged offence, which appeared to be a slip of the tongue coming from Srettha’s subconscious.

In his reply, Somsak said the government could not appoint any police officer at will because the charter has set criteria for police officers to be appointed based on their ethics, behaviour and capacity. He added that political office holders could not interfere in police appointments.

Somsak also defended Srettha’s comment, pointing out that Srettha’s words were quoted out of context.

Somsak explained that the PM was responding to a proposal from Pheu Thai MPs to consider capable police officers for station chiefs so that they could fight drugs and loan sharks. The PM had explained that not all wishes could be fulfilled.

Natthapong Sumanotham, a Move Forward Party MP from Samut Sakhon, asked Somsak whether the quota for police posts still existed. If not, why did Srettha say not all wishes could be fulfilled?

Somsak replied by quoting national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol as saying the quota system had never existed during his police career.

Somsak also noted that when Srettha chaired the meeting of the Police Commission for the first time recently, he made it clear that police officers would receive promotions based on merit, not through political interference.

When Nattapong raised a question about alleged interference in a recent transfer of the Phuket immigration chief, Chaichana cut him short saying this question should answered by Srettha.

Chaichana added that he hoped Srettha would be present to answer the question in the next hearing, noting that the PM should not avoid questions from the House panel and pointing out that even former prime minster Thaksin Shinawatra used to come to answer questions of the House police panel.

After the session with the House police panel ended, Somsak attended a meeting of the House committee on security affairs, which is chaired by Pheu Thai MP Rangsiman Rome.

Rangsiman asked him why Srettha did not come to answer questions by himself and Somsak said the prime minister was busy with the Pheu Thai seminar.

Somsak gave a similar explanation about Srettha’s comment to Rangsiman’s panel.