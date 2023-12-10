‘Watanya can file complaint if she thinks Democrat election was unfair’

The screenshot also showed that the party members were told not to support the proposal to waive the regulation that gives higher weight to votes by Democrat MPs over non-MP party voters or party branch representatives at the ratio of 70:30.





“If Watanya wants justice, she can file a complaint and the party will investigate it for her. But I affirm I knew nothing because such a message was not sent in the Line group of MPs,” Chaichana said.

Asked about speculation that more Democrat members would resign following the election of Chalermchai as the new leader, Chaichana said if all Democrats love the party, they should be able to work with any leader.

Chaichana said had Chalermchai failed to win the leadership on Saturday, he would not have resigned.

During the party election, Abhisit Vejjajiva, a former Democrat leader, withdrew his candidature and resigned as Democrat member after holding one-to-one talks with Chalermchai.

Following the party election, Satit Pitutacha announced his resignation from the party, saying he could not work with a leader who failed to keep his word. Satit said Chalermchai had promised not to take any post because the party had performed poorly in the May 14 election when Chalermchai was secretary-general.

Satit also said Chalermchai had led Democrat MPs to abandon the party’s ideology by voting for Srettha Thavisin as the prime minister.

Chaichaina said Satit should have waited four years to see the Democrat election performance under Chalermchai’s leadership.





He said he did not expect the Democrat Party to crumble with rifts under Chalermchai’s leadership because 23 out of 25 Democrat MPs had voted for Chalermchai.

“So, I would like to ask those who have left whether they love the party or themselves,” Chaichana said.

He insisted that the Democrat would continue to work as an opposition party and not jump at a chance to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

He said all Democrats should bury past conflicts and become united under the new executive board to try to revive the party.

He added that the new board would talk to former leaders like Banyat Bantadtan and Democrat patriarch Chuan Leekpai and seek their help in bringing former Democrat politicians back to the party fold and help rebuild the party.