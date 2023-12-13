Move Forward MP Rukchanok found guilty of lese majesty, jailed for six years

Rukchanok was detained immediately after the verdict was read at the court on Ratchadapisek Road.

Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon said he would seek her release on bail pending an appeal against the ruling.

Rukchanok was accused of twice violating Article 112 (the lese majeste law) and also breaching the Computer Crime Act for acts during the period from July 18 to August 9 last year.