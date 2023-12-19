Move Forward’s Chaithawat gets appointment for opposition leader’s post
Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon has received royal appointment as opposition leader and will be formally appointed in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Chaithawat told the press on Monday that he had learned from the House Secretariat that His Majesty the King had signed a royal command to appoint him as opposition leader.
A ceremony for him to formally acknowledge the royal command will be held at 8.30am on Wednesday, as lawmakers will be busy with House and party meetings on Tuesday.
Chaithawat said his first step as opposition leader will be to call a meeting with core members of all opposition parties one day before the long New Year holidays begin.