House committee defies threats, sticks with plan to visit Thaksin on Jan 12

Democrat MP Chaichana Detdacho, who chairs the panel, said on Saturday that the Constitution’s Article 129 gives House panels the legal authority to look into such matters.

Soon after the panel announced that it was getting ready to meet Thaksin in the flesh on January 12, Chaichana received threats of legal action from several prominent figures.

Winyat Chartmontr, Thaksin’s personal lawyer, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that anybody spreading false information about Thaksin may be subject to legal action.

In the post, he also said that anybody disclosing Thaksin’s personal information or violating his privacy rights could be subject to legal consequences.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin echoed the sentiment, saying that any attempts to meet Thaksin without his permission could result in legal action. He also emphasised the need to maintain Thaksin’s privacy regarding his medical condition.