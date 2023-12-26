Public to decide scope of charter drafting: Phumtham

Phumtham, who heads the committee supervising the drafting of the constitution, was addressing public concerns, particularly among conservatives, that the first two chapters about the kingdom’s sovereignty and the monarchy may be rewritten to allow changes in the country’s status from an indivisible kingdom and a constitutional monarchy.

He added that the question for the public hearing would be submitted to the cabinet for approval within the first quarter of 2024, probably in January.

“The government is working as fast as it can to finish drafting the new constitution in four years, as well as to issue laws that accommodate the election process ‘in the new context’,” he said.

The government earlier promised that the new constitution would be more democratic, while providing more protection to people’s rights and liberties, as well as making it easier for the administration to run the country.

Phumtham, who doubles as the commerce minister, added that the committee also agreed that three public hearings should be carried out, with a focus on having the motion passed the first time. He said the cabinet may consider amending the law regarding public hearings to allow the motion to pass more easily.

After the cabinet approves the question, the Election Commission will start the public hearing process in a minimum of 90 days but not exceeding 120 days, Phumtham added.