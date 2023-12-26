Spending 10.5 billion baht to write new charter not worth it, says senator

Speaking at a Senate meeting on Tuesday, Somchai argued against the need for a new charter, saying that the current Constitution had already garnered 16 million votes in a previous public referendum.

According to Somchai, the process of drafting and enacting a new constitution would necessitate three separate public referendums, each incurring a cost of approximately 3.5 billion baht, which will add up to 10.5 billion baht.

These estimated costs do not include the salaries of some 475,000 officials, compensation for members of the new Constitution Drafting Assembly and payments for their support staff.