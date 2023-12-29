Army chief confirms ‘good ties’ with new government

Army commander-in-chief General Jaroenchai Hintao also said that the military was designed to work with all relevant parties to maintain national security.

“The ties are good. No need to talk about relaxation because they have never been tense,” he said in a media interview.

The Army chief also said that the military and soldiers in general had the duty to work with other parties for national security.

The government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, came to power in September.

“We have discipline. We are pleased and ready to follow any orders that ensure the security of the government, the country and the monarchy. We do the duty even without orders,” he said.

For example, he added, the military provided help to the public when needed, without waiting for the state budget. “We do it right away. We are created that way,” he said.

General Jaroenchai’s remarks came after members of the House of Representatives committee on national security met him at the Army headquarters amid calls for reform of the armed forces, including the abolition of compulsory conscription.