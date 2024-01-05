Srettha says his govt ‘inherited’ budget bill from predecessor

He was responding in Parliament on the final day of debate to complaints of alleged unfair budget allocation by opposition MPs from the Democrat Party who claimed that state funds set aside for southern provinces were insufficient.

Southern provinces are a traditional political stronghold of the Democrats.

“You have to understand that we have inherited this budget bill. And we are trying to do our best with it,” PM Srettha said.

He added that over the past four months in office, he had visited the South several times – twice to the three southern border provinces and many times to Phuket.

The prime minister said that his government sincerely wanted to ensure security and wealth in the South as in the other regions of the country.

“As the prime minister, I believe that within four years Thai people in all regions [of the country] will have better well-being,” he said.

The PM said that many points in the budget bill could be improved for the maximum benefit of the public. Regarding opposition MPs’ allegations of unfair budget allocation, he said the focus should rather be on how to ensure improved well-being for all groups of people.

Friday was the last day of the three-day House of Representatives debate on the 3.48-trillion-baht budget bill for fiscal 2024.

Thailand’s fiscal year 2024 started on October 1 last year, just days after Srettha’s coalition government assumed office in mid-September.