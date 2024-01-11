Supreme Court bans 3 ex-Bhumjaithai MPs from politics for 10 years

The court ruled that former Phatthalung MPs Chalong Thirdweerapong and Phumisak Kongmee, and former party-list MP Natee Ratchakitprakarn stand banned from contesting elections and from holding political position from Wednesday in accordance with Article 235 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court said it had based its ruling on the verdict of the Criminal Court in a parallel case against the three. On May 18 last year, the Criminal Court found the three guilty of giving their MP identification cards to other MPs to vote on their behalf during the deliberations of the 2020 budget bill.