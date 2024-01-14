Muay Thai takes centre stage as Thailand prepares for Cobra Gold 2024
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang will promote Muay Thai martial arts during the upcoming multinational military exercise, Cobra Gold 2024.
The annual event is scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 10, across various locations in Thailand, including the provinces of Lopburi, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Rayong.
Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said on Sunday that Sutin is keen on incorporating cultural exchange into the military exercises.
“Muay Thai will be among Cobra Gold 2024 activities and Thailand will stand to gain a lot from the annual military exercises this year,” Jirayu said.
Cobra Gold, co-sponsored by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, is returning in 2024 for its 42nd iteration.
The event will host seven nations in the main war exercises, namely Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.
China, Australia and India, meanwhile, will participate in humanitarian aid exercises.
Jirayu spoke to reporters after meeting with officials from the Joint US Military Advisory Group – Thailand (JusmagThai) at the Defence Ministry. Among the attendees were US embassy spokesman Christopher Helmkamp and Jusmag official Alan Oliver.
The meeting was held to discuss preparations for the Cobra Gold 2024.
Jirayu said the exercises are expected to encompass a range of activities, including field training exercises, cyber warfare training, humanitarian assistance and disaster response training.
For the first time in Cobra Gold history, the 2024 exercise will include activities related to space domain awareness and operations, Jirayu added.