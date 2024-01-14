Muay Thai takes centre stage as Thailand prepares for Cobra Gold 2024

The annual event is scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 10, across various locations in Thailand, including the provinces of Lopburi, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Rayong.

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said on Sunday that Sutin is keen on incorporating cultural exchange into the military exercises.

“Muay Thai will be among Cobra Gold 2024 activities and Thailand will stand to gain a lot from the annual military exercises this year,” Jirayu said.