Julapan dispels rumours, says digital wallet scheme, loan status unaltered

Julapun said on Monday that reports circulating about the cancellation of a 500-billion-baht loan through a bill enactment and the proposed reduction to 300 billion baht were just rumours.

“It’s not true. The government will continue to enact a bill to finance the scheme,” Julapun clarified.

He added that the full committee on the digital wallet scheme would convene later in the week to review the scheme’s progress. This will be after the Council of State has submitted its opinion to the Finance Ministry regarding the government’s plan to enact a bill for a 500-billion-baht loan to finance the scheme.