98 senators to demand answers from govt on issues like Thaksin, digital wallet

“But there are many problems now and they should be cited for discussion in Parliament,” Seree said.

The digital wallet scheme, promising a 10,000-baht handout to all Thais aged 16 and above, will be the highlight of the debate, he said. The Senate wants to find out if the project will result in a huge debt burden or if it can be seen as a move to buy votes. It will also ask about the potential misappropriation of project funds, Seree added.

The Senate also wants to inquire about Thaksin being given the right to receive treatment outside prison for more than four months now, and whether it was a kind of nepotism.

After receiving the motion, Pornpetch said it would be reviewed by the Senate Secretariat first, after which it will coordinate with the Cabinet to set two days for the debate next month.