Cabinet reshuffle not on agenda, says Phumtham, as coalition meets for dinner

Phumtham, who is also the commerce minister, said the monthly get-together of coalition leaders over dinner would be held at a restaurant in Pathum Thani province with no special topics planned.

He said this month the Bhumjaithai Party was hosting the dinner after Pheu Thai hosted it last month.

Phumtham added that there would be no news event or press conference after the dinner, so reporters would not be allowed to cover the meeting.