Cabinet reshuffle not on agenda, says Phumtham, as coalition meets for dinner
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that there would be no discussions on a Cabinet reshuffle during a get-together of coalition leaders later in the evening.
Phumtham, who is also the commerce minister, said the monthly get-together of coalition leaders over dinner would be held at a restaurant in Pathum Thani province with no special topics planned.
He said this month the Bhumjaithai Party was hosting the dinner after Pheu Thai hosted it last month.
Phumtham added that there would be no news event or press conference after the dinner, so reporters would not be allowed to cover the meeting.
The dinner talks would be an opportunity for coalition leaders to meet one another and share the issues they might encounter in the country’s administration, Phumtham said.
He made it clear that Cabinet reshuffle would not be discussed because none of the Cabinet members or coalition leaders had been talking about it.
He said speculations or rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle came from people outside the Cabinet.
Phumtham added that although there were two posts left to be filled, the current Cabinet members were working effectively and the power to appoint more Cabinet members belonged to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Phumtham also congratulated Move Forward Party’s former leader Pita Limjaroenrat for being reinstated as an MP after a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
“I would like to congratulate him for being lucky to have another chance to return to work in Parliament,” Phumtham said.
He said Pita’s return to Parliament would have no significant impact on the government.
He added that if Move Forward really works with new-style politics, it could cooperate with the government to help tackle national crises and the opposition could give advice to the government without having to oppose every project.