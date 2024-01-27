Activist Srisuwan out on bail, vows he won’t abandon his mission

Srisuwan said that the allegations came from vested interests who were threatened by his petitions. He said that this operation was aimed at discouraging him, which he would not let happen. The anti-corruption activist became famous for filing petitions in various issues ranging from a proposed nuclear reactor and the True-DTAC merger, to Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntipada using parliamentary budget to treat janitorial staff to a dinner.

“Toppling Srisuwan will certainly make these people more confident,” Srisuwan said, “I’ve always made my peace with it and I’m ready to fight this through the justice system.”

Natthakit Khongthip, director-general of the Rice Department, had earlier accused Srisuwan of demanding 3 million baht in hush money from him in exchange for not pursuing action over alleged irregularities involving two of the agency’s projects.

In his complaint, Natthakit said he managed to negotiate for the demanded amount to be halved and agreed to pay 140,000 baht up front.