Three-day quarantine for PM ends today

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Srettha was administered medicine for three full days and was no longer contagious. He added that Srettha has appointments and meetings all day Friday.

The spokesman said Srettha continued to work normally during his home quarantine and gave orders to related government agencies from home.

For example, after the prime minister learned that satellite photos had detected many hotspots from forest and farm fires in Cambodia, he instructed the Foreign Ministry to contact Cambodia to discuss the issue.