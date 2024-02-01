Three-day quarantine for PM ends today
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will today complete his three-day quarantine after contracting the Type A Influenza virus and will return to work at the Government House on Friday.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Srettha was administered medicine for three full days and was no longer contagious. He added that Srettha has appointments and meetings all day Friday.
The spokesman said Srettha continued to work normally during his home quarantine and gave orders to related government agencies from home.
For example, after the prime minister learned that satellite photos had detected many hotspots from forest and farm fires in Cambodia, he instructed the Foreign Ministry to contact Cambodia to discuss the issue.
The spokesman added that Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee will call the Cambodian Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth on Friday to talk about measures to fight PM2.5 ultrafine pollutants.
Moreover, Srettha also monitored the impact of the new visa exemption for Chinese tourists while staying at home.
On Wednesday, the prime minister gave a speech on the live-streaming CTrip platform to help attract Chinese tourists. Some 600 million baht worth of bookings were made from China on Wednesday alone, Chai added.