Opposition leaders show support for Move Forward at dinner meeting

Pita, who currently serves as an advisor to the Move Forward leader, was speaking after members of the opposition parties met for a dinner at Soei Restaurant in Bangkok’s Sam Sen area on Thursday evening.

Leading figures attending the event included Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon, Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on, and Thai Sang Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan.

The dinner meeting was Pita’s first public event since the Constitutional Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that Pita and his party breached the charter with their campaign to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law. It ordered Pita and the party to stop seeking to annul or amend Article 112 either through speech or writing or any other way of expression immediately.

After the dinner on Thursday, Chaithawat said members of the opposition coalition have shown moral support to Move Forward Party following the court ruling, and discussed activities to carry out together over the next months, including holding forums nationwide to meet with the public.

Chaithawat added that opposition members have been exchanging information and analyses on the political situation for both the short and long terms, with a focus on ensuring that the public benefits.