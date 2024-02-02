Piyabutr slams ‘sheepish’ Move Forward for deleting policy on Article 112

Piyabutr, a law professor, called the party’s action “sheepish and submissive”, saying that the court did not order the removal.

In his Facebook post on Friday, Piyabutr wrote that the court had ordered Move Forward and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat to stop campaigning for the abolition of Article 112, also known as the lese majeste law, of the Criminal Code. The court prohibited seeking amendments to the clause through “any illegitimate legal procedure”.

The law expert said the second point of the ruling could imply that amendments should not involve removing the clause from the national security chapter, allowing out-of-court settlement, setting grounds for exemption from punishment, or requiring that only the Royal Household Bureau file complaints against violators of the law.

Those changes are included in Move Forward’s draft bill to amend Article 112.

“Where in the verdict did the court order the policy [involving lese majeste law] to be removed from the website? My view is that even if you remove it all, the court can still order disbandment [of the party] if they want,” Piyabutr said.

“Why are you so sheepish and submissive? The verdict did not order you to remove it. Now that you did it, then what? The court order was already issued,” his Facebook post read.

Piyabutr said that Move Forward would still face a threat of disbandment if it resumed campaigning against the lese majeste law, “except that you let them know you are ready to be good children of this system”.

He said the party should now focus on finding ways to protect the principle of liberty instead of restricting its freedom by itself.