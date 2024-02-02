Nine student unions slam courts for abandoning duty to protect citizens rights

The statement criticised the Thai judiciary, saying that the courts had abandoned their role as a protector of citizens' rights and freedom, to interfere in politics, ever since the 2006 coup. The unions outlined their concern that the ruling would lead to more political persecution or dissolution of political parties.

Student unions were and have played a big part in Thai non-parliamentary politics. It was after the crackdown on student demonstrators on October 6, 1976 that Article 112 was amended, increasing its punishment to the current mandate of 3-15 years, from a maximum of 7 years.