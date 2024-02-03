Thai PM seeking Plan B as govt waits for NACC advice on digital wallet scheme

The scheme will see the government handing out 10,000 baht in a digital wallet to eligible Thais.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said that after discussing the matter with Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, he learned that the government has to wait for recommendations from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) before implementing the project.

“We have been waiting for a long time already,” he said.

“My personal view is that there should be a plan B, as the recommendations have not arrived yet and people can’t wait.”

The PM said he would ask the NACC next week to see if the agency was still looking for further information from the government.

An NACC subcommittee studying the digital wallet scheme recently concluded that it should not be implemented because the country’s economy was not in a serious enough crisis to warrant such a huge off-budget borrowing of 500 billion baht. The subpanel also reportedly warned that the project implementation could lead to massive corruption and siphoning of the money.

The scheme was a flagship election campaign platform of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which promised to hand out 10,000 baht in digital money to all Thais aged 16 and above. However, after taking power and recognising legal constraints, the Pheu Thai-led coalition government revised the scheme to exclude those earning more than 70,000 baht per month and those with savings above 500,000 baht.

