Forensic police quiet after probe of mysterious Agriculture Ministry fire

After a meticulous examination at the scene of the fire at 10am, officers remained tight-lipped about the possible cause of the fire.

The team from the Office of Police Forensic Science was accompanied by officers from the Nang Loeng Police Station.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the left wing of the building, near the office of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chaiya Promma.

The blaze reportedly began in the kitchen area, where food and drinks for ministry executives are prepared, and quickly spread to the office of an adviser to Chaiya.