Chaiya rejects rumours of arson, says short circuit sparked fire at ministry

As for speculation that he started the fire, he questioned why anyone in their right mind would do this if it makes them inconvenient.

“Now, I have to move my office to the Royal Irrigation Department which has no convenient facilities. So, it’s not fun to create such a situation,” Chaiya said. “Please don’t see it as a political issue.”

Chaiya said that though he believes the fire was caused by a short circuit, the ministry was still waiting for official results from the forensic department.

A fire broke out in the left wing of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s main building on Saturday. Forensic police checked the scene on Sunday, but have remained tight-lipped on the cause of the fire.