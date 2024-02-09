Pita sees political motive in efforts to dig up old IG post on grandmother

In his latest Instagram post, Pita identified his maternal grandmother as Anusri, who was once married to Kasem Abhaiwong and had two daughters who became Pita’s aunts.

Pita’s mother is from his grandmother’s second marriage.

The popular politician said his grandmother was born in Bangkok and dismissed claims that he was of Cambodian descent.

He said that his grandmother “actually lived in Battambang for a period”. He maintained that he had never claimed to be a part of the Abhaiwong family.

“I posted the picture in 2015 in memory of my grandma during my visit to Battambang. My reference was based on what I had heard from senior people and the guide at that time. I never thought it would be used for political purposes almost 10 years later,” he wrote on his Instagram account (@pita.ig), which has 2.7 million followers.

The post, which included a picture of his grandmother, got over 130,000 likes as of noon on Friday.

Pita was referring to his Instagram message posted on his other Instagram account (@tim_pita) on May 20, 2015, almost four years before he entered politics. At that time, he posted a picture of a mansion in Cambodia’s Battambang city that was built as the residence of its governor while under Siamese rule.

He wrote in English: “My grandmother used to live in this house almost 1 century ago.” He added in Thai that it was his maternal grandmother’s house.



