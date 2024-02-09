NACC stance on digital wallet scheme exceeds its authority: deputy minister
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Friday that the anti-graft agency was “exceeding its authority” by cautioning the government against implementing the controversial 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Wednesday cautioned that the scheme could violate the Constitution and fiscal discipline and leave scope for corruption.
Julapun said the government would go ahead with the handout scheme as it was accountable to the public, “unlike certain agencies that do not need to heed the people’s voice”.
He said the government would be held responsible for the country’s “plummeting economy” and it needed to take decisive action.
The deputy minister said that the scheme was meant to be a “big stimulus” for the economy. “The purpose of this project is to stimulate the economy, and not charity,” he said.
Julapun said that although the NACC’s advice was in line with the anti-corruption law, he described its actions as exceeding the agency’s authority.
He pointed out that certain points raised by the NACC could have been based on misunderstanding or incomplete information.
However, he said the government’s digital wallet committee would consider the NACC’s formal recommendations on the matter when the panel convenes its next meeting on February 15.
On Wednesday, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Gasemmongkol told a news conference that the recommendations were based on a study by its panel that also involved gathering opinions from all stakeholders.
The NACC’s study identified the risk of policy corruption and corruption among recipients of the benefit. It also found that Thailand’s economic situation was not critical enough to justify massive handouts that require as much as 500 billion baht in the state budget.
The study also pointed to the risk of violating the Constitution and possible breach of fiscal discipline standards. The NACC reminded the government that the scheme’s hefty price tag would place a huge financial burden on the country.
Regarding blockchain technology, which is expected to be used for the handout, the NACC urged the government to consider whether the technology was necessary or appropriate, given the cost of its development just for the scheme.