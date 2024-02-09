NACC stance on digital wallet scheme exceeds its authority: deputy minister

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Wednesday cautioned that the scheme could violate the Constitution and fiscal discipline and leave scope for corruption.

Julapun said the government would go ahead with the handout scheme as it was accountable to the public, “unlike certain agencies that do not need to heed the people’s voice”.

He said the government would be held responsible for the country’s “plummeting economy” and it needed to take decisive action.

The deputy minister said that the scheme was meant to be a “big stimulus” for the economy. “The purpose of this project is to stimulate the economy, and not charity,” he said.

Julapun said that although the NACC’s advice was in line with the anti-corruption law, he described its actions as exceeding the agency’s authority.

He pointed out that certain points raised by the NACC could have been based on misunderstanding or incomplete information.

However, he said the government’s digital wallet committee would consider the NACC’s formal recommendations on the matter when the panel convenes its next meeting on February 15.

