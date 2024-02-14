Court approves detention of activists accused of disrupting royal motorcade
The Criminal Court on Wednesday approved a request to detain two Taluwang activists accused of disrupting a royal motorcade for another 12 days pending police investigation of the February 4 incident.
Tantawan Tuatulanon and Natthanon Chaiyamahabut were arrested on Tuesday evening at the Criminal Court after showing up to support a Prachatai reporter and freelance photographer arrested on Monday.
Police charged Tantawan and Natthanon with public disturbance under Article 116 of the criminal code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail. Investigators now have until February 25 to question the pair.
The two activists are accused of chasing HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s motorcade on an expressway while honking ceaselessly on February 4.
Arrested along with the duo was Napasin Triyaphiwat, who is accused of graffitiing the wall of Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) on March 28 last year.
The arrests were broadcast live on Facebook by other Thaluwang activists.
Tantawan is being detained at Chalong Krung police station and Napasin at Thung Song Hong station.
Tantawan had to be carried to a police van after protesting her arrest by refusing to cooperate with officers. She gave a three-finger salute to fellow Taluwang members, a symbol of defiance against authoritarian rule.
Lawyer Krissadang Nutcharas, from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, arrived at the court at 10.30am to oppose the temporary detention request.
The Criminal Court rejected bail requests for the two activists, saying their charges carried high penalties and if released, they may continue disrespecting the law and causing disturbances. The court added that it feared the young activists would hold similar protests, which would have an impact on their ongoing case.