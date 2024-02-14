Court approves detention of activists accused of disrupting royal motorcade

Tantawan Tuatulanon and Natthanon Chaiyamahabut were arrested on Tuesday evening at the Criminal Court after showing up to support a Prachatai reporter and freelance photographer arrested on Monday.

Police charged Tantawan and Natthanon with public disturbance under Article 116 of the criminal code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail. Investigators now have until February 25 to question the pair.

The two activists are accused of chasing HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s motorcade on an expressway while honking ceaselessly on February 4.