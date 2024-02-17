EC sets regulations for the election of senators
The Election Commission (EC) has issued regulations for election of new members to the Senate to replace the current batch that will complete their terms on May 11.
The regulation, which was published on the Royal Gazette website on Friday, stipulates that an election must be held at least 30 days before the terms of the current senators end.
The regulation said provincial EC directors must coordinate with provincial governors and district chiefs in appointing personnel to the election committee at provincial and district levels.
The application of candidates for senator positions will start within 15 days of the Royal Decree on Election of Members of the Senate coming into effect. Applications must be submitted within 5 to 7 days.
The election date at the district level must be within 20 days of the application deadline, while provincial level election will take place within seven days of the district election date.
National level election will take place within 10 days of the provincial election date.
Under the 2018 Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators, candidates for senator positions will be divided into 20 groups based on occupations and/or other qualifications:
1. Government administration and national security
2. Law and justice system
3. Education
4. Public health
5. Crop farming
6. Forestry, fishery and animal farming
7. Private employees and manual workers
8. Environment, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and energy
9. SME operators
10. Non-SME operators
11. Tourism and hospitality
12. Industrial operators
13. Science, technology, communication and innovation development
14. Women
15. Elders, the disabled and other ethnic groups
16. Art, culture, music, entertainment, and sports
17. Civil society and NGOs
18. Journalists and authors
19. Self-employed persons
20. Other groups
The current batch of senators consists of 250 members who were appointed by the King under approval of the National Council for Peace and Order since May 11, 2019.