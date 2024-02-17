EC sets regulations for the election of senators

The regulation, which was published on the Royal Gazette website on Friday, stipulates that an election must be held at least 30 days before the terms of the current senators end.

The regulation said provincial EC directors must coordinate with provincial governors and district chiefs in appointing personnel to the election committee at provincial and district levels.

The application of candidates for senator positions will start within 15 days of the Royal Decree on Election of Members of the Senate coming into effect. Applications must be submitted within 5 to 7 days.

The election date at the district level must be within 20 days of the application deadline, while provincial level election will take place within seven days of the district election date.

National level election will take place within 10 days of the provincial election date.