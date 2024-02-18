Corrections officials to meet Thaksin this week at his residence
Parole officials from the Department of Corrections would seek a meeting with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his Chan Song La residence between Monday and Wednesday, a high-level source at the Justice Ministry said.
The source said the meeting was part of a parole procedure that required officials to check Thaksin every month.
The officials would seek permission from Thaksin to meet him at his Chan Song La residence after he was released to stay at home on Sunday morning.
The source explained that the officials would have to get permission before they could meet him to make sure that their visit would not affect his treatment.
Thaksin was released on parole on grounds of old age and poor health.
The source added that the department did not prohibit people from visiting the former prime minister, therefore no permission was required.
After Thaksin reached his mansion at around 6.30am, the mansion gate was closed and Thaksin did not come out to greet reporters or his supporters.
The supporters, who had camped outside the mansion on Saturday, have moved to rally outside the Pheu Thai Party head office to show him moral support.
Thaksin’s activities inside the mansion were only conveyed by his daughter and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Paetongtarn informed Thaksin’s supporters via social media that Thaksin would spend the day quietly with his seven grandchildren.