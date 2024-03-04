Govt to appraise 6-month results of foreign trips in mid-March
The government will publicly review its performance over the past six months in mid-month, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Monday.
The performance appraisal will be made on March 15 or 16 and cover its success in attracting foreign investors after a heavy schedule of visiting many countries.
Speaking to reporters at Survarnabhumi Airport, Srettha acknowledged hearing accusations by some that the foreign junkets had so far resulted in no immediate concrete results.
The premier then embarked on his latest mission to Australia, Germany and France.
“If there is anything unclear, just tell us. We will do what we can because we do not want to be blamed without facts,” he told the press.
Asking about his satisfaction with the government’s mission over the past six months, Srettha said there are more things to do, adding that he recently ordered government officials to monitor the country’s border security and Chiang Mai’s forest fires.
As for accusations being made by politicians over the government’s achievements, the premier said results will judge the government’s success in seeking business and political ties, while adding that further actions are needed to ensure discussions lead to concrete results.
Srettha said he still has some on-the-ground work to do to get a stronger sense of certain sectors of the nation such as the slums in Bangkok, and his team is rearranging schedules.
“There are a lot of missions and issues, so they should be tackled within a short time,” he said.
Asked about the opposition’s move to submit a no-confidence motion, the premier said so be it, adding that the government should do what it needs to do.
He also confirmed that ministers have been urged to pay attention when replying to questions over the government’s performance.
“If possible, ministers should directly answer questions about their performance,” he added.