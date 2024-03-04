EC asks media to help explain complex 3-step senatorial election

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong met the media representatives at the EC head office to explain the election process with the hope that the media would to in turn later explain the process to the public.

Earlier, the EC had announced more than 210,000 people had so far expressed their intention to vie for 200 Senate seats once the current Senate completes its term on May 10.

At the meeting Itthiporn explained that the next 200 senators will be elected by the applicants from 20 career groups in three steps – the district election, provincial election and national election.