EC sets up coordination centres for senatorial election as incumbent tenures near end

The EC Office said in its website on Monday that the 77 senatorial election coordination centres would oversee the appointments of election committees for district and provincial-level senatorial elections.

The coordination centres will also be in charge of making other preparations for the upcoming election, the EC Office said.

The incumbent Senate, appointed by the military junta after the 2014 coup, is scheduled to complete its term on May 11 and 200 new senators must be elected via peer voting among candidates in 20 groups of occupations at three levels of voting – district, provincial and national levels.

The EC Office said the provincial election offices’ chiefs will coordinate with the provincial governors and district chiefs for at least 30 days before May 11 to appoint district and provincial senatorial election committees.