Govt House lawn’s renovation nearly done and it cost less than 500,000 baht: source

The source explained on Monday that the lawn relaying project had been awarded to Green Value Co Ltd because it had come up with the lowest offer among three bidders.

The company is apparently using Paspalam grass, which grows well in hot weather, can tolerate drought and can withstand a lot of foot traffic. This sort of grass stays green for a lot longer than other types of grass.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is in Paris, dismissed claims on social media that the government had spent 138 million baht on just relaying the lawn. The premier said social media members had been misled by a report displaying a photo of the lawn, with just the number 138 million without any details.