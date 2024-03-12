Justice minister unfazed by senatorial debate on Thaksin’s parole, Chiang Mai visit

Tawee was responding to speculation that he would be the prime target when senators invoke the Constitution’s Article 153 to hold a general debate against the government. The debate is scheduled for March 25.

The senators are expected to attack Tawee over allegedly employing double standards and allowing Thaksin to walk free from prison, while other inmates were not granted the right to parole.

Thaksin, who has been granted parole to stay at his Bangkok mansion, was also given a green light by the Department of Probation to visit Chiang Mai from Thursday to Saturday this week. The department said that Thaksin sought permission to visit his family’s graveyard in Chiang Mai.