Thaksin handed VIP welcome at Chiang Mai temple

On hand to greet the former prime minister at Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep were Natural Resources and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn, Provincial Administrative Organisation leader Pichai Lertphong-Adisorn, and deputy national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn.

Also present were a group of red-shirt supporters holding placards that read, “Unshakable love for you”.

Jatuporn and Atthaphon briefed Thaksin about a development project for the Doi Suthep mountain area. The ex-premier asked questions and offered words of praise for Atthaphon.

“Mr Director-General is so good. I often follow your news,” Thaksin was heard saying to the wildlife department chief.

Thaksin and his three children – Panthongtae, Pintongta and Paetongtarn – then paid homage at the statue of Kruba Srivichai, a late Buddhist monk known as the patron saint of Lanna, or northern Thailand.

Paetongtarn, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, is the current leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.



