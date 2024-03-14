Thaksin makes merit in Chiang Mai, says health ‘gradually improving’

He is visiting his native province of Chiang Mai from Thursday to Saturday and will reportedly make merit to his parents and other deceased family members at a local Buddhist temple.

Thaksin arrived by a private jet in the northern city late on Thursday morning, accompanied by his nurse, son-in-law, and his youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

After receiving a warm welcome from supporters, family visited several locations as part of his itinerary, including local development projects.

He visited a watershed management unit in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district, where he was greeted by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, the Royal Irrigation Department director-general, and the provincial governor. After being briefed about the project, Thaksin suggested that he wanted to see more trees in the project area and better distribution of water to local residents.

Thaksin was greeted by a group of villagers who told him that they had come from a village about 10 kilometres away.

As some villagers attempted to embrace Thaksin and hold his hands, his daughter Paetongtarn asked them not to pull his arms as they still hurt. The villagers wished him good health.



