Looking healthy and without supports, Thaksin visits Supreme Patriarch

Photos released by The Room 44 news channel, show Thaksin being driven to Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, where the Supreme Patriarch resides, in his Rolls-Royce.

It was the first public appearance since the convicted former premier was released on parole on February 18.

Thaksin, 74, was wearing a black suit and a face mask, but was without casts on his body, in contrast to earlier photos of him while resting at home after his release from Police General Hospital to treat an undisclosed illness.

He was accompanied by some 10 guards and followers, who did not need to help him walk to the monastery.