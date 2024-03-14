Looking healthy and without supports, Thaksin visits Supreme Patriarch
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared to be in good health, able to walk unassisted and wore no cast around his neck or arm while visiting the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand on Wednesday.
Photos released by The Room 44 news channel, show Thaksin being driven to Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, where the Supreme Patriarch resides, in his Rolls-Royce.
It was the first public appearance since the convicted former premier was released on parole on February 18.
Thaksin, 74, was wearing a black suit and a face mask, but was without casts on his body, in contrast to earlier photos of him while resting at home after his release from Police General Hospital to treat an undisclosed illness.
He was accompanied by some 10 guards and followers, who did not need to help him walk to the monastery.
Thaksin reportedly spent 50 minutes talking to Somdet Phra Maha Veerawong, the temple’s deputy abbot and secretary to the Supreme Patriarch, before his holiness granted the former premier a 20-minute audience.
The Room 44’s reporter said the temple was not closed off to the public during Thaksin’s visit, and added that some of the temple’s visitors did not recognise the former premier as he was wearing a mask.
On Thursday morning Thaksin went to pay respects at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine together with his daughter Paetongtarn, who is the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. He then flew to his hometown in Chiang Mai, to pay homage to his ancestors.
Thaksin was, however, seen wearing a cervical collar on these occasions.
During his exile abroad, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup.
He received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, which reduced the sentence to one year in jail.