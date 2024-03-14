Thaksin meets supporters, politicians as he leaves plane in Chiang Mai

He arrived by private jet in the northern city for a three-day visit, accompanied by his nurse, son-in-law, and his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin reportedly will make merit to his parents and other deceased family members at a local Buddhist temple during his visit from Thursday to Saturday.

This is his first visit to his home province since his government was overthrown in a military coup in September 2009.

At the Chiang Mai Airport late on Thursday morning, Thaksin and his entourage were welcomed by his brother-in-law and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s sister Yaowapa Wongsawat, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn, and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Jatuporn Buruspat.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn were also present to welcome the former prime minister, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling party.