Thaksin meets supporters, politicians as he leaves plane in Chiang Mai
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was greeted with a warm welcome by red-shirt supporters, family members, and senior officials as he returned to his native province of Chiang Mai on Thursday.
He arrived by private jet in the northern city for a three-day visit, accompanied by his nurse, son-in-law, and his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
Thaksin reportedly will make merit to his parents and other deceased family members at a local Buddhist temple during his visit from Thursday to Saturday.
This is his first visit to his home province since his government was overthrown in a military coup in September 2009.
At the Chiang Mai Airport late on Thursday morning, Thaksin and his entourage were welcomed by his brother-in-law and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s sister Yaowapa Wongsawat, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn, and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Jatuporn Buruspat.
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn were also present to welcome the former prime minister, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling party.
Thaksin, showing a bright expression, talked briefly with his red-shirt supporters as they welcomed him at the airport. Former Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai, Poodit Insuwan, gave him a Buddha statue.
The ex-leader wore a soft splint on his neck and was accompanied by a nurse.
Thaksin returned to Thailand on a private jet on August 22 after spending 15 years in self-imposed exile overseas. Less than 24 hours after landing on Thai soil, he was taken from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of unidentified health issues. He remained in hospital until his release on parole on February 18.
During his exile, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup.
However, he received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, and his sentence was reduced to one year. He was released on parole after 180 days in detention at Police General Hospital because he was deemed to have met all the criteria, namely age and illness.