Ex-MP Pareena ordered to pay 7.6m for by-election after encroachment case

The Ratchaburi Provincial Court ordered on March 11 that Pareena must pay 7.673 million baht to the Office of the Election Commission plus annual interest of 5%.

The EC Office’s lawsuit had demanded that Pareena pay 7.251 million baht for the cost of holding the by-election in Ratchaburi’s Constituency 3 after she was removed as its MP.

The amount added up to 7.673 million with interest accrued since the lawsuit was filed on July 19 last year.