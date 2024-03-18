Cambodian visit aims to strengthen ties, says Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, arrived in the Cambodian capital on Monday afternoon to a warm welcome from Cambodian Minister of Civil Services Hun Many. Her visit comes two weeks after former Cambodian PM Hun Sen, who is currently the leader of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, met former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin, whose eight-year sentence was reduced to one year, is now out on parole.

At the meeting, the young politician explained that her aim was to strengthen ties between the ruling parties of both countries, as she congratulated Hun Manet for taking the top job after his father.

Paetongtarn, who also serves as chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, brought up mechanisms to boost tourism in both countries, as they are culturally connected.

She also mentioned the ASEAN Drive Tourism project, initiated by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the ASEAN Summit in September.

The initiative follows the concept of “6 Countries One Destination”, aiming to boost tourism in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.