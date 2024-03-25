BMA’s electric garbage trucks plan full of irregularities, says ex-Bangkok MP

According to the former MP, the controversy surrounds the 464 5-tonne garbage trucks, saying such huge vehicles would require massive batteries if they are meant to be electric. Hence, he said, with such a massive battery, there will not be enough space in the vehicle to carry 5 tonnes of garbage as specified in the terms of reference.

Pradermchai said if the BMA goes ahead with this project, the specifications will not be met and that could result in legal issues later. He said he has also learned that the committee in charge of bidding had invited 35 companies to submit their prices for the 5-tonne garbage trucks, but only two firms had responded. Regulations require prices from at least three companies.

The politician said Panuwat had allegedly later informed the committee that a third firm had sent its prices directly to him instead of to the committee.

Another controversy the politician pointed out was a case of conflict of interest, as an adviser to the project was also a shareholder of one of the companies bidding for the project. Another point of contention was that a bidder had submitted the specifications of a truck model that was not listed on the company’s website, raising more doubts.