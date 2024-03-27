EC chairman says Bhumjaithai probe will take time, unlike Move Forward

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Wednesday that the cases against the two parties were based on different provisions in the Political Parties Act, so their timings cannot be compared.

He explained that the case against Bhumjaithai was based on Article 93 of the Political Parties Act, while the one against Move Forward was based on Article 92.

Shortly after the Constitutional Court ruled that Move Forward and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat had violated the charter by seeking to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the draconian lese majeste law, the EC voted to seek the party’s dissolution.