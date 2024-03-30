Chuwit’s daughter denies reports of his death, posts photo with him

“Regarding the rumour, I insist that my father is not dead,” said Trakarnta in the caption of a photo showing her with Chuwit at what appears to be a public park in a foreign country.

The 62-year-old former massage parlour tycoon and politician was smiling in the photo.

Chuwit reportedly left Thailand in November last year to treat his late-stage cancer in Scotland. In January he posted a photo of himself in a patient’s gown, sitting in a wheelchair at a hospital.

Earlier in August, Chuwit announced that he had developed stage five liver cancer, adding that doctors gave him less than eight months to live. This prompted him to stop all political activities that mostly involved exposing corruption by high-ranking police officers and politicians.

Chuwit was once the country's biggest massage parlour owner, known as the "tub tycoon". After being arrested in 2003, he claimed publicly that he had paid large bribes to many Thai police officers. He then sold some of his massage parlors, formed his own political party and unsuccessfully ran for Bangkok governor in August 2004.

In 2005 he was elected a party-list MP as the leader of the Rak Thailand Party, which became an opposition party to Yingluck Shinawatra’s government. He was unseated as an MP by the Constitutional Court the following year for failing to fulfill the requirement of being a member of a political party for more than 90 days before the election.