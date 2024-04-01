Defence minister expects long-delayed Chinese submarine deal to be concluded soon
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Monday that a solution for the long-delayed Chinese submarine project would be reached this month.
He said once the solution is reached, he would propose it to the Cabinet for final approval, also before the end of April.
Sutin last week visited China for negotiations with a Chinese committee in charge of selling a submarine to the Royal Thai Navy.
During the trip, Sutin said, his delegation held talks with a working committee that accepted the proposal of the Thai side to inform the Chinese government of its position on the matter.
Sutin said he had explained to the Chinese committee that Thai society had doubts about the quality of a Chinese-made engine for the submarine.
He said his delegation then asked the Chinese committee whether the submarine could be replaced with a frigate or an offshore patrol vehicle (OPV).
The Chinese committee replied that if Thailand opted to take a frigate or OPV instead of the submarine as in the original project, the price would have to be renegotiated.
Earlier, the Royal Thai Navy’s submarine procurement project hit a huge setback when Germany pulled back from supplying a diesel engine for the vessel. German law restricts the use of German-made engines in weaponry made by foreign nations.
Sutin insisted that the talks with the Chinese were based on national interest and on the principle that the money already paid would not be wasted. At the same time, Thailand had to compromise with China by offering its second choice after the first choice of the submarine was turned down.
Sutin said he would hold a videoconference for further discussion with the Chinese working committee later on Monday.
If an agreement were reached, he said, the new deal would be wrapped up for Cabinet approval. If not, he would have to travel to China again to reach a final agreement as soon as possible.
Sutin also visited South Korea last week. He said the visit had nothing to do with the submarine project but he had been invited by his South Korean counterpart to observe the defence industry and visit UN forces that some Thai troops are stationed with.