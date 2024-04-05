Pita tells House of Representatives he has no regrets
The general debate submitted by the opposition party to look into the facts and make recommendations to the government, which ran for 2 days on April 3-4, concluded early this morning.
The debate was held under the provisions of the Constitution’s Article 152.
At the end of the debate, Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, told the House he had never regretted not being in power over the past 7 months, even though his party won the election with 312 votes. He also had never regretted being in the opposition because he believed that being in opposition was crucial to the democratic system, allowing it to work for the people. He added that the health of democracy is not measured by how much power the government holds but by how active and effective the opposition is in serving the people.
"And I have never regretted that this debate, Article 152, might be the last in my political life, as this now hangs by a thread. But I am ready to walk away as a victor, with nothing left unresolved," Pita said.
“ I am confident that whatever happens to my party, whether it's dissolution or the total destruction of the Move Forward Party, it will not hinder our journey towards change in Thailand. Ironically, if the party is indeed dissolved, the faster we may reach our destination of change." Pitha stated.
He said he felt regret for Thailand's missed opportunities and regretted the loss of trust in government by the people because it was unclear what the true agenda of this government is. This has led him to feel that this government is "directionless". And without direction or vision, he noted, there are no accomplishments.
Move Forward Party is at risk of being dissolved following the Election Commission’s submission of a resolution to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the party for an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
Pita also made three suggestions to the government, saying that the time had come to adjust the Cabinet, and choose people based on their suitability and performance, that the Prime Minister draw up a roadmap, and to remember that listening is crucial for future leaders in the 21st century.
On Friday at 2am, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin expressed gratitude to the Speaker and members who participated in the debate, which is an important tool for fulfilling the duties of MPs according to the constitution and utilising the parliamentary process to scrutinise the government's work. He acknowledged and accepted the comments and suggestions, promising that the government will consider them seriously to improve operations across all sectors and drive sustainable economic growth, aiming for the happiness of the people and reducing disparities.
Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who chaired the meeting, thanked the members. He then read the royal proclamation to close the session and ordered the adjournment of the meeting at 2.15am, concluding the debate which lasted for over 36 hours.