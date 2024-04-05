Pita tells House of Representatives he has no regrets

"And I have never regretted that this debate, Article 152, might be the last in my political life, as this now hangs by a thread. But I am ready to walk away as a victor, with nothing left unresolved," Pita said.

“ I am confident that whatever happens to my party, whether it's dissolution or the total destruction of the Move Forward Party, it will not hinder our journey towards change in Thailand. Ironically, if the party is indeed dissolved, the faster we may reach our destination of change." Pitha stated.

He said he felt regret for Thailand's missed opportunities and regretted the loss of trust in government by the people because it was unclear what the true agenda of this government is. This has led him to feel that this government is "directionless". And without direction or vision, he noted, there are no accomplishments.

Move Forward Party is at risk of being dissolved following the Election Commission’s submission of a resolution to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the party for an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.