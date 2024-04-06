Move Forward leader Chaithawat plays down dissolution fears

Chaithawat acknowledged that Move Forward is facing a major political storm. But despite concerns and criticisms from some quarters, he emphasized that the party has come a long way and has no reason to fear.

"We have nothing to fear, because those who fear are the ones who want to destroy the Move Forward Party. Those who fear are not us but those who want to destroy the political aspirations of the people.

“Personally, I affirm that no one can destroy the thoughts, beliefs, and hopes of the people any more. No one can stop the changes in Thai society."