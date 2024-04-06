Move Forward leader Chaithawat plays down dissolution fears
The Move Forward Party held its annual general meeting for 2024 at the Maple Hotel in Bangkok amid a crisis that might see the party facing dissolution.
Chaithawat Tulathon, the leader of the party, opened the meeting by stating, "This is our first regular general meeting since the election. Since transforming from the Future Forward Party to Move Forward Party, we have undergone significant and meaningful changes.
“Together, we have worked tirelessly and united at all levels, from local to national, proving ourselves to the people. This collective effort has led us to our greatest success in the recent general election. It is a success for all of us."
Chaithawat acknowledged that Move Forward is facing a major political storm. But despite concerns and criticisms from some quarters, he emphasized that the party has come a long way and has no reason to fear.
"We have nothing to fear, because those who fear are the ones who want to destroy the Move Forward Party. Those who fear are not us but those who want to destroy the political aspirations of the people.
“Personally, I affirm that no one can destroy the thoughts, beliefs, and hopes of the people any more. No one can stop the changes in Thai society."
Chaithawat reiterated that the party's mission going forward is not to fear but to move forward with three main objectives: Continuously collaborate to reform the party; proactively act as an opposition party; and every member of the party must work together to the best of their abilities.
Parit Wacharasindhu, the party spokesman, revealed that a decision to postpone consideration of changes to the party's management committee until there is a conclusion regarding pending cases in the Constitutional Court had been made at the meeting.
The Move Forward party is at risk after the Election Commission’s submission of a resolution to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the party for an alleged attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.