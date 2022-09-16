Prayut reminds supporters he is only a minister – not PM
General Prayut Chan-o-cha reminded supporters in Rayong on Friday that he was now just a minister, and not the prime minister.
Prayut spoke after travelling to observe flooding in the eastern seaboard province in his capacity as defence minister.
He was greeted by a crowd of locals, who sought selfies with the suspended PM and began calling him prime minister.
Gen Prayut retorted by saying, “I am a minister today”. He then waved to the gathering and made an “I love you” sign with his hand.
Prayut was suspended as prime minister on August 24 pending a Constitutional Court ruling on his eight-year tenure. The case stems from a petition lodged by the opposition that claims his tenure expired on August 24, eight years after he was appointed following the 2014 coup. The court’s nine judges are expected to deliver their ruling on September 30.
On Friday, Gen Prayut visited a rescue centre for flood victims in Rayong’s Thap Ma municipality. He was accompanied by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha, who is a Rayong resident, and Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin.
Prayut thanked the agencies and individuals involved for helping to alleviate flooding and damage throughout the country.
Recent heavy rainfall has flooded communities along Rayong’s Thap Ma Canal, affecting about 15,000 people and almost 9,000 households.