Airlines pump up for Japan’s Oct 11 reopening with scores of special deals

Thai Airways International (THAI), AirAsia, ZipAir and VietJet Air are all competing to offer the best deal.

THAI roundtrip flights to major Japanese cities cost between 15,385 and 25,490 baht, provided reservations are made by October 7 and tickets are used up between October 30 and December 15. The airline flies to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

AirAsia, meanwhile, is offering one-way fares for between 3,690 and 8,430 baht to Fukuoka, Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo. Reservations, however, close on September 25 for flights to Fukuoka between October and March and to other Japanese cities between January and October next year.