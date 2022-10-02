Have laptop will travel: Thais more keen on working holidays, survey finds

SiteMinder found that Thai travellers were more into “Bleisure” (business and leisure) travel, with Indonesia and China coming in second and third.

The platform said it expects accommodation providers to adjust themselves to keep up with this new preference.

The survey also indicated that Thai travellers are more open to technology than other travellers.

"For those working on their next trip, accommodation now is more than simply a place to lay their head," SiteMinder said.

• 78% of Thai travellers are “influenced” or “very influenced” by social media when making bookings, well ahead of the global average of 43%

• 72% of Thai travellers prefer automated check-in versus the global average of 54%

• 93% of Thai travellers would visit the property in metaverse first if they can versus the global average of 72%

• 14% of Thai travellers consider chatbots an important aspect of a property’s website compared to the global average of 8%