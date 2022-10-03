Days of heavy rain make Sri Nakarin Dam National Park too dangerous for tourists
The Sri Nakarin Dam National Park was closed to tourists on Monday after days of heavy rain brought flash floods and runoffs near a waterfall and several parts of the park.
Park authorities announced that the area would be closed to public access until the situation eases. The heavy rain, unleashed by the influence of tropical storm Noru and the monsoon ridge, has been hitting the area for several days now.
Park chief Chaiwut Areechon said days of heavy rain had caused runoffs around the seven-layered Huay Mae Khamin Waterfall, which could put tourists in danger, which is why he signed an order closing access to the park for now.
Those who have booked accommodation or camping spacing can ask for refunds, he said.
The Sri Nakarin Dam National Park is located north of the Erawan National Park, which straddles Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok, Sri Sawat and Thong Pha Phum districts. The park is named after the Sri Nakarin Dam which holds the reservoir to the east of the park.