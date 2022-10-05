Seventeen national parks close waterfalls, other attractions amid floods
A host of tourist destinations at 17 national parks across the country are closing temporarily due to flash floods from storm Noru.
The National Parks of Thailand released a list of the 17 on Facebook:
- Mae Keong Luang waterfall in Wiang Kosai National Park
- Tat Mok and Song Nang waterfalls and the Huaibong service area in Tat Mok National Park
- Doi Kham Fah in Pha Daeng National Park
- Tourists sites and accomodations in Khuean Srinagarindra National Park
- Tourists sites and accomodations in Na Yung Nam Som National Park
- Hin Samchan, Huay Toei, and Huay Pai waterfalls in Phu Ruea National Park
- Mae Sa and Mok Fa waterfalls in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park
- Tha Pai Hot Spring in Huai Nam Dang National Park
- Man Dang waterfall in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park
- Tham Than Lot Yai and Tham Than Lot Noi in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park
- Nab Daw campground and Huai Khe waterfall in Nam Phong National Park
- Laem Samran campground in Phu Kao-Phu Phan Kham National Park
- Accommodations in Sai Yok National Park
- Water activities in Khao Yai National Park
- Water activities in Ta Phraya National Park
- Water activities in Pang Sida National Park
- Water activities in Thap Lan National Park.
The office urged visitors to check official updates at https://bit.ly/3EjjQRQ.
The Thai Meteorological Department said it expected less rain over the upper North and upper Northeast while isolated heavy rain is expected in the lower North, the lower Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South from today, Wednesday, to Saturday.
